Cyclacel's leukemia drug for elderly patients fails in key study

REUTERS: Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc said its experimental drug failed in a late-stage study on patients aged 70 years or more with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia.

The treatment, sapacitabine, did not meet the main goal of overall survival in tests on patients who are not candidates for chemotherapy or have refused it, Cyclacel said.

