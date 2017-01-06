Czechs cull thousands of poultry near bird flu outbreaks

PRAGUE: Czech authorities ordered a cull of thousands of chickens and ducks around outbreaks of bird flu on two small farms in the southeast on Friday, as reports of the disease came in from across Europe.

The order came as France started culling about 800,000 ducks in its southwest and Austria told its farmers to keep all poultry indoors following cases reported in its neighbors Switzerland and Germany.

The Czech veterinary authority said its order would affect several thousand birds from small flocks and 6,000 ducks at a larger farm, all within 3 km (2 miles) of Ivancice and Moravsky Krumlov.

The H5N8 bird flu strain is deadly for poultry but has never been found in humans and cannot be transmitted through food.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Andrew Heavens)