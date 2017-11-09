Dark chocolate may rejuvenate old cells in the human body: Study

SINGAPORE: Researchers have discovered a way to make old cells grow and behave like new ones.

The study, which was published in the journal BMJ Cell Biology on Wednesday (Nov 7), showed that inactive old cells known as senescent cells could be rejuvenated by switching on the splicing factors. This was done with reversatrol analogues - chemicals based on substances found in dark chocolate, red wine and blueberries.



Splicing factors ensure that the body's genes perform their range of functions such as growing new blood vessels.

However, as people age, splicing factors tend to work less efficiently or not at all. This limits the cells' ability to respond to challenges, and is one of the reasons why tissues and organs become susceptible to disease with age.



The team, comprising of researchers from the University of Exeter and the University of Brighton, noted that within hours of applying the chemicals, the genes started to behave like young cells and began dividing.



Lead researcher Lorna Harries, a professor of molecular genetics at the University of Exeter, said that this "demonstrates that when you treat old cells with molecules that restore the levels of the splicing factors, the cells regain some features of youth".



Dr Eva Latorre, a research associate at the University of Exeter, who carried out the experiments, said: "These old cells were looking like young cells. I repeated the experiments several times and in each case, the cells rejuvenated. I am very excited by the implications and potential for this research."



The discovery can potentially lead to therapies that could help people age better. Professor Richard Faragher of the University of Brighton said: "Our discovery of cell rejuvenation using these simple compounds shows the enormous potential of ageing research to improve the lives of older people".



However, "far more research is needed now to establish the true potential for these sort of approaches to address the degenerative effects of ageing," said Prof Harries.