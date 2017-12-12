Digital pills that track how patients use addictive painkillers

SINGAPORE: Ingestible tracking technology could be used to ensure patients do not become addicted to painkillers such as opioids, according to an online article published in MIT Technology Review on Dec 11.

The ingestible trackers from EtectRx, which contain a sensor and medication to track drug-use patterns, were tested by 15 patients from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in London with acute fractures. They were instructed to take one or two 5mg oxycodone (a type of opioid) digital pills every six to eight hours as needed for pain, and return the unused pills after seven days.

Each pill has a unique radiofrequency emitter and a gelatin capsule containing an oxycodone tablet. When the capsule dissolves, the medication is released and the emitter, activated. The patients also wear a patch on their abdomen that is attached to an iPod-sized reader which stores data on pill ingestion.



The results of the study, which were published in the December issue of Anesthesia & Analgesia, found that the patients self-administered opioids to manage pain for only a brief period and only took a fraction of the number of pills they were given.



"It is fascinating to see this technology literally live and in action, especially in light of recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about the risk of long-term opioid addiction in patients who have even short courses of oxycodone,” said corresponding author Dr Peter Chai of the Brigham and Women’s Hospital’s Division of Medical Toxicology.



"The findings of our pilot study indicate that most patients stopped taking their prescription opioid after only a brief period, even among patients with fractures that required surgical management,” he said.



“We would hope that one day, the reader would become integrated into wearables that people use every day - think the watch band of the Apple Watch, or the case of your smartphone,” Dr Chai said on MIT Tech Review.

“That would really allow the reader to start to meld into the everyday life of patients.”



Associate Professor Larissa Mooney, director of the UCLA Addiction Medicine Clinic, is not convinced yet that digital pills could be used to prevent or treat addiction.

“This will only work if people agree to and consent to being monitored. Somebody who doesn’t want to have their every dose recorded could refuse this medicine, so there are always going to be limitations,” she said.