Dogs may help lonely people walk off heart disease: Study

SINGAPORE: If dogs steal your heart, you'll be glad to know that man's best friend is also good for your heart, according to a Swedish study published in the journal Scientific Reports last Friday (Nov 17).



This may spell good news for the increasing number of dog owners in Singapore. The number of dogs registered with the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority has risen from 47,000 in 2006 to 62,000 in 2015 - a 32 per cent rise.



In the study by Uppsala University on more than 3.4 million elderly people who lived alone, those who lived with dogs were 33 per cent less likely to die.

Researchers believed canine pets help to lower loneliness, which has been described as "akin to a chronic long-term condition" and linked to disorders including heart disease.



The researchers analysed Swedish health records and dog ownership information on individuals aged between 40 and 80 with no history of heart disease. The participants were followed for 12 years, starting in January 2001, or until they died.



Lead junior author Mwenya Mubanga said: "The results showed single dog owners had a 11 per cent reduction in risk of cardiovascular disease during follow-up compared to single non-owners," said Mubanga.

In addition to companionship, dogs also boost their owners' cardiovascular health through walks, said the researchers. Senior author Professor Tove Fall said this study was 100 times larger than other research to establish dog ownership with walking more.



Prof Fall believed single dog owners' increased social interaction with others may be another heart-friendly benefit.



"One mechanism by which dog ownership could reduce cardiovascular disease risk and mortality is by alleviating psychosocial stress factors, such as social isolation, depression and loneliness - all reportedly lower in dog owners".



"These factors have been linked to increased risk of coronary heart disease, cardiovascular death and all cause mortality."