Drink smart during the festive period

SINGAPORE: As you sip on eggnog or champagne this Christmas, the last things on your mind are the amounts of alcohol and calories you’re imbibing.



But when you do consider how much alcohol you should limit yourself to for the sake of your health – and waistline – different experts and countries define the standard drink differently. The British, for instance, regards a standard alcohol drink as 8g of alcohol. The Americans’ definition is 14g of alcohol – almost twice the British standard.



To cut through the confusion, it may be easier to regard a standard alcohol drink as follows:

- One 330ml can of beer (5 per cent alcohol)

- One 100ml glass of wine (13 to 14 per cent alcohol)

- One 40ml glass of whisky (40 per cent alcohol)



Experts recommend that men and women should not exceed 14 standard drinks a week. Some even suggest that women limit their alcohol consumption to no more than seven a week instead, as the same damage in men can be seen in women with lower amounts of alcohol. If possible, space out your drinking days rather than binge-drink over a few days in a row.



In Singapore, the legal limit of alcohol for drivers is 80mg of alcohol in every 100ml of blood, or 35mg of alcohol in every 100ml of breath. However, a person who is deemed to be under the influence of alcohol will still be liable for prosecution, regardless of the alcohol level, when involved in an accident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Running afoul of the law aside, regular and prolonged alcohol consumption also puts you at risk for a plethora of health and social issues: Chronic liver damage, liver cancer, alcohol dependence, high blood pressure, digestive cancers, and family-work-social issues, to name a few.



EMPTY CALORIES

Most alcoholic drinks contain traces of vitamins and minerals, but not usually in amounts that make any significant contribution to your diet. What they do have in abundance is calories. Consider this: 1g of alcohol contains 7 calories. Comparatively, 1g of fat has 9 calories – which makes alcohol almost as calorific as fat. To pad on the bad news: Each standard drink contains about 100 calories from alcohol alone.



Sugar is the other component in alcoholic drinks that contributes to the calorie count. And it is not just the sweet fruit juices and sodas in cocktails that are the culprits; beer also has sugar, about 1g per can.



Drinking alcohol also reduces the amount of fat the body burns for energy. While your body can store nutrients, protein, carbohydrates, and fat, it can't – and doesn’t want to - store alcohol. This means your system constantly wants to get rid of it, and doing so takes priority. As a result, other processes that should be taking place - including absorbing nutrients and burning fat - are interrupted.



It is not surprising then that the fear of calories from alcohol has led to a phenomenon called drunkorexia, where individuals, usually women, avoid eating before attending a social event that involves alcohol. This form of calorie counting is ill advised as an empty stomach absorbs alcohol faster over a shorter period, leading to an increased chance of intoxification.



EFFECTS OF ALCOHOL



If you must drink, there are a few tips to minimise the risk of intoxication: Avoid drinking on an empty stomach, do not drink too quickly, and do not consume beyond your level of tolerance. More importantly, avoid mixing alcohol with prescription medications such as antibiotics, painkillers, antidepressants.



Generally, drinking not more than one standard drink per hour should place you within the safe limits of alcohol consumption. Note that it takes about two hours for the adult body to completely break down the alcohol from a standard drink – an important tip if you have to drive afterwards. Factors such as gender, genetic make-up, body size and being on certain medications, can also affect how fast your body metabolises alcohol.

Anything in excess of that, and the alcohol level will begin to accumulate and exert its effects. In small quantities, alcohol suppresses the inhibitory centres of our brain, taking the brakes off our self-control and making us more talkative. That may be useful at parties but when uncontrolled, it can sometimes lead to violent behaviour as seen in bar brawls.

Alcohol also depresses brain centres that govern stress and tension, which explains why some people drink to forget their troubles or to destress after a hard day at the office. However, larger amounts of alcohol can depress more vital centres of the brain, resulting in decreased reflexes, a poor sense of judgement, and drowsiness, which all point to that all-too-familiar state known as intoxication or drunkenness. And in extreme amounts, alcohol can suppress our breathing and cause death, otherwise known as alcohol poisoning.



GETTING OVER A HANGOVER



The main cause of a hangover is alcohol, a diuretic that makes you pass more urine and dehydrates you as a result. Hangovers vary from person to person, but they usually involve a headache, nausea, tiredness and dehydration.

If you can help it at the upcoming Christmas party, prevent a hangover the next morning by drinking a non-alcoholic drink between alcoholic ones. But if you do develop a hangover despite your best efforts, try rehydrating with water, resting, and taking some pain relief medication like aspirin or ibuprofen.

Dr Lui Hock Foong is a gastroenterologist from Gleneagles Hospital, while Dr Ling Khoon Lin practises gastroenterology at Mount Elizabeth Hospital.