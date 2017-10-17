Eat around the world with Farrer Park Hospital’s healthy 5-star recipes

SINGAPORE: In an effort to help people eat healthier without compromising on flavour, Farrer Park Hospital has introduced a series of recipe videos to help them prepare nutritious dishes with low-cost ingredients.



The video series, called Flavours of the World, showcases the recipes of a variety of three-course cuisines such as Western, Bengali, Chinese, Nonya and International. These cuisines are already offered to Farrer Park Hospital’s patients through its Electronic Meal Ordering System. Each of the 200 meals available to the patients has fewer than 600 calories, and are customised to suit dietary requirements such as low-sodium or low-sugar needs.



The videos, which are hosted on YouTube, teach viewers to whip up three-course meals that are less than 600 calories each. They are created by a five-star hotel chef and hospital dietitian – the same team behind Farrer Park Hospital’s meals.



The three-course Western meal's ingredient cost is just S$4 per person. (Photo: Farrer Park Hospital)

In the videos, simple modifications like swapping coconut milk for low-fat milk, and using brown rice instead of white rice help to bring down the calorie count without ending up with bland and unappetising food.



The Flavours of the World series also takes into account Singaporeans’ concern with the costlier prices of healthier food choices. According to Farrer Park Hospital, the ingredient cost per person are estimated at S$4.50 for the Malay cuisine, S$3.20 for the Nyonya cuisine and S$4 for the Western cuisine.



Advertisement

Advertisement

“Simple changes like using less salt and sauces for lower salt intake, taking less sugar and sugary foods, limiting unhealthy snacks such as chocolates, cookies, ice cream and chips can actually translate into cost-saving which you can spend on purchasing healthier food choices,” said Farrer Park Hospital’s head dietitian Mah Wai Yee.