EMA panel backs Novo Nordisk's hemophilia B drug

REUTERS: A panel of the European Medicines Agency said it recommended granting marketing approval to Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk's hemophilia B drug.

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use gave a positive opinion on the drug, Refixia, intended for the treatment and prevention of bleeding in patients 12 years and above with hemophilia B. http://bit.ly/2n1edgs

Hemophilia B is caused by the deficiency of the factor IX gene that is instrumental in blood clotting.

The panel's opinion will now be reviewed by the EMA.

