EMA panel recommends that use of Actelion's Uptravi may continue

A European Medicines Agency drug safety panel recommended on Friday that Actelion's Uptravi drug may continue to be used in line with current prescription information amid a probe into five deaths in France among those using the pulmonary arterial hypertension medicine.

  10 Feb 2017
Swiss biotech company Actelion's logo is seen on a package of Uptravi medications displayed at the company's headquarters in Allschwil, Switzerland January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

