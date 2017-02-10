EMA panel recommends that use of Actelion's Uptravi may continue
- Posted 10 Feb 2017 21:20
ZURICH: A European Medicines Agency drug safety panel recommended on Friday that Actelion's Uptravi drug may continue to be used in line with current prescription information amid a probe into five deaths in France among those using the pulmonary arterial hypertension medicine.
(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)
- Reuters