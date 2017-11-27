EU backs five-year extension for weed-killer glyphosate

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

EU countries approved on Monday the use of weed-killer glyphosate for the next five years after a heated debate over whether it causes cancer.

BRUSSELS: EU countries approved on Monday the use of weed-killer glyphosate for the next five years after a heated debate over whether it causes cancer.

Diplomats said Germany swung the vote, coming off the fence after abstaining in previous meetings to oppose its key EU partner France, which wanted a shorter license extension.

The European Commission said in a statement that 18 countries had backed its proposal to renew the chemical's license, with nine voting against and one abstaining, declaring this to be a "positive opinion".

Europe has been wrestling for the past two years over what to do with the chemical, a key ingredient in Monsanto's top-selling Roundup, whose license was set to expire on Dec. 15.

The chemical has been used by farmers for more than 40 years, but its safety was cast in doubt when a World Health Organization agency, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), concluded in 2015 it probably causes cancer.

The European Union agreed to roll over the license for 18 months pending the results of a study by the European Chemicals Agency, which said in March this year that there was no evidence linking glyphosate to cancer in humans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Protest groups, however, seized on the IARC report, questioned the science in other studies and complained about the influence of big business.

In theory, the Commission could have pushed through a license extension, but it said it wanted governments to make the call on an issue that has become so politically charged. After a series of indecisive votes, they finally produced a clear majority in favor of the Commission's proposal.

"Today's vote shows that when we all want to, we are able to share and accept our collective responsibility in decision making," said health and food safety commissioner Vytenis Andriukaitis.

Diplomats said the key swing vote came from Germany, whose government is still operating in an acting capacity following an indecisive September election. Berlin abstained earlier, but threw its weight behind a decision opposed by France.

Three other abstainers, Poland, Bulgaria and Romania, all did likewise leaving only Portugal on the fence on Monday. The result could scarcely have been closer. The extension required 16 states representing 65 percent of the Union's population to vote in favor. The 18 supporters account for 65.7 percent.

(Editing by Alastair Macdonald)