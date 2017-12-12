EU renews approval for herbicide glyphosate for five years

Health

EU renews approval for herbicide glyphosate for five years

The European Commission said on Tuesday it had renewed for five years the license for the weed-killer glyphosate, a key ingredient in Monsanto Co's top-selling Roundup, following a heated debate over whether it causes cancer.

FILE PHOTO: Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller atomizers are displayed for sale at a garden shop near Brussels, Belgium November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman
(Updated: )

Bookmark

BRUSSELS: The European Commission said on Tuesday it had renewed for five years the license for the weed-killer glyphosate, a key ingredient in Monsanto Co's top-selling Roundup, following a heated debate over whether it causes cancer.

A sufficient majority of EU countries voted at the end of November to clear the license extension, but opposition to the herbicide remained, including from a citizens' initiative wanting it banned and demanding greater transparency in future.

The Commission said in a statement it would introduce measures early in 2018 to make decisions on pesticides more transparent and to enhance the quality and independence of scientific assessments.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark