Express Scripts says Amgen data opens door to patients

NEW YORK: Express Scripts Holding Co Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steve Miller said on Friday that the data on heart drug Repatha from Amgen Inc was incrementally better and would change patient access to the drug.

"That is going to result in more patients and more doctors wanting access to the drug and we are going to have to respond to that," Miller said in an interview.

(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Nick Zieminski)