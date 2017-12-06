FDA approves Novo Nordisk diabetes drug Ozempic

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved Novo Nordisk A/S's diabetes drug Ozempic, setting the stage for a heated competitive battle with Eli Lilly & Co's Trulicity.

Ozempic, known generically as semaglutide, will compete with others in a class known as glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) analogs, which imitate an intestinal hormone that stimulates the production of insulin.

