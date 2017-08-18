FDA approves Pfizer's drug for rare blood cancer

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Thursday it approved Pfizer Inc's treatment for a rare type of blood cancer.

A boxed warning is the agency's severest form of warning reserved to caution against the most serious side effects.

Besponsa was approved to treat adults with relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), a disease that will affect about 5,970 people in the United States this year and kill about 1,440, according to the National Cancer Institute. (http://bit.ly/2uUrKu8)

The boxed warning cautions that patients treated with the drug are at a risk of severe liver damage, including blockage of veins in the liver, as well as an increased risk of death for those who take Besponsa after receiving a certain type of stem cell transplant.

B-cell precursor ALL is a rapidly progressing cancer in which the bone marrow makes too many B-cell lymphocytes, an immature type of white blood cell.

Besposa — approved in the European Union earlier this year — is a targeted therapy that binds to B-cell ALL cancer cells that express the CD22 antigen, blocking the growth of cancer cells.

Pfizer shares were down marginally at US$33.12.

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters