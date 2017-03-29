FDA approves Regeneron, Sanofi US$37,000 per year eczema drug

REUTERS: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA's Dupixent for treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis, a product widely seen as the most important future growth driver for the two companies.

The drug will have a list price of US$37,000 a year, Sanofi said.

Atopic dermatitis is a chronic type of skin inflammation also known as eczema, which in severe cases causes intense constant itching.

Wall Street analysts forecast annual sales exceeding US$4 billion by 2022 for the injectable biotech drug known chemically as dupilumab, according to Thomson Reuters data.

