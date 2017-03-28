FDA approves Tesaro's ovarian cancer drug

REUTERS: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved Tesaro Inc's drug, niraparib, for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer.

Epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer affects the tissue covering the ovary or lining of the fallopian tube or abdominal wall.

(Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)