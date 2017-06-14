FDA delays rolling out new nutrition facts label

NEW YORK: The U.S. Food & Drug Administration on Tuesday delayed implementing a new nutrition facts label that had been finalized a year ago by the Obama administration, saying that more time was needed based on feedback from the food industry.

In details posted on its website on Tuesday, the FDA said it would provide details of the extension later.

A coalition of food and beverage groups including the American Beverage Association and the Grocery Manufacturers Association had pressed regulators to delay the rollout.

(Reporting by Caroline Humer and Chris Prentice; Editing by Richard Chang)