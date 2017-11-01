FDA moves to revoke soy heart health claim, but soy still has other benefits

SINGAPORE: The claim that soy protein can reduce heart disease risk was called into question by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday (Oct 30), according to Reuters.



This is the first time the FDA has revoked a health claim.

The agency said studies published since the FDA authorised the claim in 1999 have shown inconsistent results.



"Our review of that evidence has led us to conclude that the relationship between soy protein and heart disease does not meet the rigorous standard for an FDA-authorised health claim," the agency said in a statement.

FDA’s stance, however, does not change the fact that soy protein still has a role in our diet, said Jaclyn Reutens, dietitian with Aptima Nutrition and Sports Consultants.



To keep our diet varied, "protein should come from a range of sources broadly divided into animal and plant protein", she said.

"Remember, we eat food, not single nutrients," said Reutens. “If we were to remove soy protein, you remove other nutrients that come along with it in the soybean.”



These other nutrients include zinc, fibre, calcium, iron and B vitamins.



“Phyto-oestrogens, a type of isoflavonoid, are also found in soybeans and they mimic oestrogen that is protective for menopausal women against bone loss,” said Reutens.



Other than the soy variations Singaporeans are familiar with, such as tofu, tau kwa, beancurd, soy milk and tempeh, soy protein can also be found in edamame, miso and textured vegetable protein used in vegetarian dishes.



Soy protein’s nutritional makeup is the same, no matter what form it comes in, said Reutens.



“The main difference would be the amount of soy protein in each product," she said. "For instance, 100g of tofu has 8.1g of protein, 100g of beancurd has 6.1g, and 100ml of soy milk has 3.8g."



However, soy protein should not be confused with soy protein isolate. Soy protein has fat and carbohydrates, while soy protein isolate does not.



Hence, this purified form of soy protein is favoured by fitness enthusiasts to meet their protein requirements, said Reutens.



“The FDA only refuted claims on the positive effects of soy protein and heart health," said Reutens. "Soy is still regarded as a highly nutritious food and its versatility in recipes echoes the need that it must remain as part of a healthy varied diet."