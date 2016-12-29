FDA rejects Cempra's antibiotic for pneumonia, shares sink

REUTERS: Cempra Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected its antibiotic for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), citing inadequate data on the drug's impact on the liver and unresolved manufacturing issues.

The company's stock tumbled 42.6 percent to US$3.50 in premarket trading on Thursday.

An independent panel to the FDA narrowly voted in November in favor of the drug, solithromycin, although in a staff review FDA scientists highlighted a potentially concerning rise in liver enzymes associated with its use.

In Cempra's clinical trials the elevations were transient and there were no cases of acute liver injury.

The FDA, in its complete response letter (CRL), did not ask for further data on solithromycin's effectiveness in treating CABP, Cempra said on Thursday.

Solithromycin, which is designed to be administered intravenously and via capsules, is descended from a notorious drug, Ketek, made by Sanofi SA and was approved by the FDA in 2004.

It was later linked to dozens of serious or fatal liver problems, and eventually discontinued.

However, the CRL notes that the available dataset on solithromycin, involving 920 patients, is too small to adequately characterize the nature and frequency of serious liver side effects.

The agency has recommended an additional study involving about 9,000 patients exposed to solithromycin, to rule out the risk of serious drug-induced liver injury.

Even if there is no such event in the future study - the drug's label will necessarily include the potential for liver toxicity asscoiated with its use, and will be limited to patients with few treatment options, according to the CRL.

Cempra in October had said its main manufacturer, India's Wockhardt Ltd, had been censured by the FDA over quality control issues.

The CRL also cited deficiencies in recent inspections of manufacturing facilities owned by Wockhardt and Pfizer Inc's Hospira unit, and said the deficiencies must be resolved before approval.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)