FDA rejects Mylan's generic version of GSK's Advair

REUTERS: Mylan NV said on Wednesday its application to market a generic copy of GlaxoSmithKline Plc's blockbuster inhaled lung drug Advair was rejected by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Mylan's shares fell nearly 2 percent to US$40.90 in afternoon trading.

The FDA was expected to decide by Tuesday whether to approve the first substitutable generic copy of Advair, a two-part drug used to treat asthma and chronic lung disease.

The U.S. drugmaker did not disclose the reason behind the rejection, but said it was reviewing the FDA's response.

Since the generic is one of the first complex inhaled combination generic products to be reviewed by the U.S. agency, some analysts had estimated a low likelihood of a timely approval.

Another generic version of Advair from Hikma Pharmaceuticals is awaiting an FDA decision by May 10.

Dealing with the threat of competition to Advair, which has generated more than US$1 billion in sales each year since 2001, is the first big challenge facing GSK's new chief executive, Emma Walmsley, who takes over at the end of this month.

If generic copies do hit the market by mid-2017, GSK expects Advair's U.S. sales to fall to about 1 billion pounds (US$1.24 billion) this year, from 1.83 billion pounds in 2016.

GSK's shares were up 0.7 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

