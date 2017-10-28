FDA tentatively approves Eagle Pharma's cancer drug

REUTERS: Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration tentatively approved its injectable drug to treat a most common type of lung cancer and a cancer of mesothelial tissue.

The drug, Pemfexy, is a diluted version of Eli Lilly and Co's top-selling oncology treatment, Alimta, which raked in sales of US$2.28 billion in 2016.

A tentative approval means the drug is not eligible for marketing in the United States because of existing patent protections.

(Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)