Feeding plan for babies in daycare can prevent obesity later in life

LONDON: Babies who don’t learn to eat only when they’re hungry can have an increased risk of obesity. Excessive weight gain during infancy is also associated with a higher risk of chronic diseases like diabetes and high blood pressure later in life, researchers note in Pediatrics.

Paediatricians often advise parents to feed babies on demand in response to crying or other hunger cues. This practice can help parents avoid giving infants too much to eat and can encourage babies to eat only when hungry.

However, the advice is harder to follow at daycare when providers may struggle to have a routine for all of the kids while feeding individual infants at different times. Practices like too many feedings, oversized bottles, or what’s known as bottle propping (giving a baby a bottle by leaning it on a pillow or support instead of holding it), can all encourage babies to eat too much.

For the study, researchers looked at changes over time in US state regulations covering 10 infant feeding standards at daycare centres. These include supporting breastfeeding and having a feeding plan as well as things like avoiding solid foods before six months of age and cow’s milk before 12 months, holding babies while they eat, and not permitting babies to carry or sleep with bottles.

Lead study author Professor Sara Benjamin-Neelon of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, said that a feeding plan for infants from the parent or a physician "ensures that parents and providers are on the same page about what to feed and when to feed infants in care".



Good communication between parents and child care providers can, for example, prevent breastfed babies from receiving a bottle right before they’re picked up at the end of the day. If babies are hungry when they’re picked up, it’s easier for mothers to breastfeed their infants, Prof Benjamin-Neelon said.



One limitation of the study is the lack of data on how rigorously these regulations are followed or enforced, researchers note.

“Parents can also ask if they or physicians can provide a feeding plan for their own infant, which is one of the recommended guidelines,” said Professor Myles Faith, a researcher at the University at Buffalo in New York, who wasn’t involved in the study. “These can be empowering conversations for caregivers making such important decisions.”