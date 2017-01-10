Fillings may be replaced by 'tooth repair drug': Report

LONDON: Fillings could soon be a thing of the past, according to a new study published in Science Reports, the BBC reported on Monday (Jan 9).



According to the journal, a team from King’s College London had conducted tests showing how a chemical could “encourage cells in the dental pulp to heal small holes in mice teeth”.

It works by placing a biodegradable sponge soaked in the drug in the cavity, encouraging teeth to “repair themselves".

"The sponge is biodegradable, that's the key thing,” Paul Sharpe, one of the study’s researchers, told the BBC. "The space occupied by the sponge becomes full of minerals as the dentine (the layer just below the enamel) regenerates so you don't have anything in there to fail in the future."



According to the BBC the researchers “discovered that a drug called Tideglusib”, which heightened the “activity of stem cells in the dental pulp so they could repair 0.13mm holes in the teeth of mice”.

The report added the treatment could be available soon.

"I don't think it's massively long term, it's quite low-hanging fruit in regenerative medicine and hopeful in a three-to-five year period this would be commercially available,” said Prof Sharpe.