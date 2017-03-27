Foamix's acne drug misses main goal in late-stage study

REUTERS: Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd said on Monday its experimental acne drug failed to meet one of two main goals in a late-stage study, sending its shares down nearly 30 percent in premarket trading.

However, the drug, FMX101, induced a statistically significant benefit in a separate late-stage study, the Israel-based drug developer said.

The two trials included a total of 961 patients with moderate-to-severe acne, and tested FMX101 against a placebo.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)