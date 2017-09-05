France's Cellectis told to pause cell therapy tests after death

LONDON: French cell therapy specialist Cellectis, which is developing a gene-modified cancer treatment similar to Novartis's recently approved Kymriah, has been forced to suspend testing following a patient death.

Cellectis said on Tuesday it was working closely with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which placed a so-called clinical hold on its product, in order to resume trials with a lower dose of the medicine UCART123.

(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely)