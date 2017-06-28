French government favors lesbian procreation help: spokesman
PARIS: The French government favors granting lesbian couples and single women access to medically assisted reproduction, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.
Spokesman Christophe Castaner was speaking a day after a national ethics panel backed the idea. President Emmanuel Macron had promised during the election campaign to legislate on the issue once that panel had made its view known.
(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Brian Love)