Gear up your health for the new year

SINGAPORE: It's less than a week before 2017 ends. And if this realisation is sending you into a mild panic over unfulfilled health resolutions, you're not alone.



Research shows that only 8 per cent of people who have made a New Year's resolution were able to meet their goals, according to a study from the University of Scranton.

If you are serious about meeting your New Year goals, start as soon as you can - don't wait for Jan 1, said Timothy Pychyl, an associate professor of psychology at Carleton University in Ottawa, whose research focuses on procrastination.

Whether your resolution is to quit smoking, exercise more, eat more vegetables, or lose weight, get a head-start with these tips from the experts.

DR ONG HEAN YEE, CARDIOLOGIST, MOUNT ELIZABETH NOVENA HOSPITAL



Go for a run before dinner

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aerobic exercise (such as running, walking and cycling) suppresses ghrelin, a hormone that increases appetite. It also elevates your Peptide YY level that suppresses appetite. Anaerobic exercise such as weight lifting only suppresses ghrelin. So a run before dinner will not only burn calories and stress from work, you will eat less afterwards.

Skip the morning smoke

The urge to smoke first thing in the morning is strong because the nicotine level in your blood drops significantly overnight. If you can't quit cold turkey, one way is to delay lighting up your first cigarette as late as possible. Try not to smoke till midday and gradually cut it out completely.



DR LESLIE TAY, CARDIOLOGIST, MOUNT ELIZABETH HOSPITAL



Have your meat and eat it too

For carnivores who are trying to include more vegetables in their diet but can't give up meat completely, consider replacing your serving of meat with vegetables and fruits for two or three days of the week.



Climb stairs whenever you can

Did you know that for a man of average weight, he burns 10 calories for every floor he climbs? If you climb 10 floors in about 5 minutes, you would have burnt 100 calories. To burn the same amount on the treadmill, you would have to brisk walk at least 20 minutes.

DR GOWREESON THEVENDRAN, ORTHOPAEDIC SURGEON, MOUNT ELIZABETH NOVENA HOSPITAL



Pick the right motivation

You are more likely to stick to a sport or exercise regime if you choose something that gives you a reasonable, fun, yet challenging goal. Don't let setbacks with minor injuries or training voids demotivate you - perseverance always pays off. And if you're not sure whether you can start a fitness routine because of a pre-existing injury or fitness level, consult an orthopaedic sports surgeon for advice.

Get some sports gear

If you're starting a new sport in an effort to get more active, it is important to invest in the appropriate footwear and specific gear. This can help minimise repetitive loading injuries, especially when it comes to sports such as running or soccer.



Rest adequately in-between workouts

Muscle micro-tears and bruises typically take two to three days to fully heal. Hence, daily training is not advised for novice athletes.

DR LIM LIAN ARN, ORTHOPAEDIC SURGEON, GLENEAGLES HOSPITAL



Take baby steps

If New Year resolution breaking is a familiar scenario each year, you may be trying to engineer too big a change to your lifestyle. Consider baby steps that yield results, and let that motivate you to take bigger steps.

To increase your calorie burn, for instance, a baby step may be to set aside one or two days a week, 30 minutes a time, to walk, cycle, swim or do any physical activity that keeps you moving.



Cut carbs once or twice weekly

Losing weight is about considering your caloric intake and caloric output. A baby step can be setting aside one or two days a week when you take a minimal amount of carbohydrates but still consume protein and fat.

LOUIS YAP, DIETITIAN, PARKWAY EAST HOSPITAL

Cook your own meals

Set a day or more in a week to prepare home-cooked meals rather than eat out every day of the week. It is healthier this way as you can control the ingredients that go into your food. Cooking can also be a way to get in some exercise as you'll be on your feet.