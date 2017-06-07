Georgia investigating spate of opioid painkiller overdoses

REUTERS: Potentially lethal substances in opioid painkillers sold on the street have led to dozens of overdoses and two deaths this week in central and southern parts of Georgia, state public health officials and local media said on Tuesday.

In the past 48 hours, emergency responders have found patients who were unconscious or had stopped breathing, and many had to be placed on ventilators, the Georgia Department of Public Health said in a statement.

"Patients reportedly purchased yellow pills alleged to be Percocet, an opioid pain medication," said the department, which is investigating with the help of state and federal agencies.

Percocet is a brand-name drug that contains the opioid painkiller oxycodone and the analgesic pain reliever acetaminophen. The health department said the drugs involved in the overdoses are likely not legitimate prescription drugs.

"Massive doses" of the emergency opioid-overdose treatment naloxone have been used to revive people who ingested the drugs with a possibly deadly ingredient that has not been identified, according to the state.

"Testing is being done to identify the pills and the ingredients," the health department said in its statement.

Two people have died from overdoses, and the death toll could rise as reports of overdoses continue, Nelly Miles, spokeswoman for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution newspaper.

The spate of overdoses occurred in middle and southern Georgia, including the cities of Macon, Warner Robins, Centerville, Perry and Albany, the health department said. But the distribution of the potentially lethal pills may be more widely spread, it said.

The abuse of opioids - a class of drugs that includes heroin and prescription painkillers - has assumed epidemic proportions in the United States.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is based in Atlanta, has estimated that 91 Americans die every day from opioid overdoses.

