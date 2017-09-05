German Merck eyes sale of consumer health business

FRANKFURT: German drugmaker Merck KGaA is considering selling its 860 million-euro (US$1.02 billion) consumer health business to focus on science and technology, it said on Tuesday.

"We expect increasing internal constraints to fund the business to reach the required scale. Fully anticipating this, we are preparing strategic options," Belen Garijo, chief executive of the healthcare business, said in a statement.

