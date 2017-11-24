Germany reports outbreak of mild bird flu on farm: OIE

PARIS: Germany has reported an outbreak of low pathogenic H5N2 bird flu on a farm in the Lower Saxony region in the north of the country, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Thursday.

The disease was detected on a farm in Rotenburg where 43 ducks and geese showed mild clinical signs, the OIE said, citing a report from the German authorities.

In a separate case in Lower Saxony last month, the highly pathogenic H5N8 strain of bird flu was found in a wild duck.

