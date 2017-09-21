Graham says US Senate to consider healthcare bill next week: NBC

Health

Graham says US Senate to consider healthcare bill next week: NBC

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on Wednesday the Senate would take up the Obamacare replacement bill he co-sponsored next week, an NBC reporter said on Twitter.

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), flanked by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), speaks to reporters about proposed legislation to repeal Obamacare, after the weekly Republican caucus policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON: Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on Wednesday the Senate would take up the Obamacare replacement bill he co-sponsored next week, an NBC reporter said on Twitter.

The reporter said Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell's office subsequently said no announcement had been made on next week's floor schedule, but it neither confirmed nor disputed Graham's statement.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Tom Brown)

Source: Reuters