Growth hormone deficiency drug from OPKO and Pfizer fails study

  Posted 30 Dec 2016 21:55

REUTERS: OPKO Health Inc said on Friday its experimental drug for growth hormone deficiency did not provide a statistically significant benefit over a placebo in a late-stage study.

The drug, hGH-CTP, is being developed in collaboration with Pfizer Inc.

Growth hormone deficiency is a rare disorder characterized by the inadequate secretion of the growth hormone.

(Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)

- Reuters