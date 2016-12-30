Growth hormone deficiency drug from OPKO and Pfizer fails study
- Posted 30 Dec 2016 21:55
REUTERS: OPKO Health Inc said on Friday its experimental drug for growth hormone deficiency did not provide a statistically significant benefit over a placebo in a late-stage study.
The drug, hGH-CTP, is being developed in collaboration with Pfizer Inc.
Growth hormone deficiency is a rare disorder characterized by the inadequate secretion of the growth hormone.
(Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)
- Reuters