GSK's three-in-one inhaler gets positive opinion from EU agency

REUTERS: GlaxoSmithKline said on Friday that a European Medicines Agency (EMA) panel has recommended the company's three-in-one inhaled lung drug.

GSK's once-daily triple inhaler combines the drugs fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium and vilanterol. The idea is to use three different mechanisms to help open airways of patients with severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

GSK and U.S.-listed Innoviva received a positive opinion for the treatment from the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), GSK said in a statement.

A CHMP positive opinion is one of the final steps before marketing authorization from the European Commission. A final decision is expected around the end of 2017, the company said.

