Halozyme's pancreatic cancer drug succeeds in mid-stage trial

REUTERS: Halozyme Therapeutics Inc said its flagship drug delivery technology in tandem with therapies from Celgene Corp and Eli Lilly and Co succeeded in a mid-stage study involving patients with an advanced form of pancreatic cancer.

Shares of Halozyme were up 47.3 percent at US$15.77 in trading before the opening bell on Thursday.

Halozyme's PEGPH20, in combination with Celgene's Abraxane and Lilly's gemcitabine, conferred a statistically significant benefit in helping patients live longer without their cancer worsening.

Pancreatic cancer is the third-leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States.

