HHS nominee Azar says drug pricing a top priority

Health

HHS nominee Azar says drug pricing a top priority

Alex Azar, the Republican nominee to head the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and a former Eli Lilly & Co top executive, said on Wednesday that drug prices are too high and pledged to work on solutions despite his industry background.

Alex Azar testifies during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on his nomination to be Health and Human Services secretary on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
(Updated: )

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: Alex Azar, the Republican nominee to head the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and a former Eli Lilly & Co top executive, said on Wednesday that drug prices are too high and pledged to work on solutions despite his industry background.

"The current system of pricing insulin and other medicines...that system is not working for the patients who have to pay out of pocket and we have to recognize that impact," Azar told members of the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions during a hearing that is part of the confirmation process.

(Reporting by Yasemeen Abutaleb, Writing by Caroline HumerEditing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark