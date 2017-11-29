HHS nominee Azar says drug pricing a top priority

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Alex Azar, the Republican nominee to head the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and a former Eli Lilly & Co top executive, said on Wednesday that drug prices are too high and pledged to work on solutions despite his industry background.

"The current system of pricing insulin and other medicines...that system is not working for the patients who have to pay out of pocket and we have to recognize that impact," Azar told members of the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions during a hearing that is part of the confirmation process.

