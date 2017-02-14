Hologic buys Cynosure to expand into medical aesthetics

REUTERS: Hologic Inc said on Tuesday it would acquire medical aesthetics company Cynosure Inc for US$1.65 billion as it looks to capitalize on an increase in medical procedures that are not traditionally reimbursed.

The medical aesthetics market is growing at a rapid pace as the American population ages and analysts expect the sector to see more deals.

Botox maker Allergan Plc agreed to buy Cynosure's rival Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc for about US$2.48 billion on Monday.

Much of aesthetics is not subject to reimbursement risks, making it less cyclical, William Blair analyst Margaret Kaczor told Reuters.

"Larger acquirers can access a fast growing, profitable market that is just in the first quarter of the game."

The medical aesthetics market exceeds US$2 billion globally and is expected to grow at a low-double-digit rate over the next several years, Hologic said.

Shares of Cynosure were up about 28 percent at US$65.88 in morning trading, slightly below Hologic's offer of US$66 per share. Hologic's shares were down about 3.6 percent at US$38.57.

Cynosure makes products used in non-invasive body contouring, hair removal, skin revitalization and women's health and generated 2016 revenue of US$433.5 million.

The transaction has an enterprise value of US$1.44 billion and will be fully funded with cash on hand, Hologic said.

Hologic - a maker of diagnostic products, medical imaging systems and surgical products - said the deal will immediately add about 3 cents-5 cents per share to its adjusted earnings for the balance of fiscal 2017.

Morgan Stanley & Co LLC is Hologic's financial adviser, while Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is its legal adviser.

Leerink Partners LLC is financial adviser to Cynosure, while Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP is its legal adviser.

Shares of rival aesthetics company Syneron Medical Ltd, which also offers products for body contouring, hair and tattoo removal as well as facial treatments, were up 3 percent.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover and Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)