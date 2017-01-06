Hong Kong confirms city's second death this season of H7N9 bird flu

REUTERS: A 62-year-old man died in Hong Kong from bird flu on Friday, the second such death this winter, the Hospital Authority said.

The man, who traveled to the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou in mid-December and was hospitalized in the neighboring city of Dongguan earlier this week, died from H7N9.

Hong Kong has confirmed three human cases of H7N9 in three weeks as fears grow over the spread of the disease in South Korea, Japan and mainland China.

(Reporting by Venus Wu; Editing by James Pomfret and Nick Macfie)