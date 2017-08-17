House Democrats launch probe into MS drug pricing

NEW YORK: Democrats on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform said on Thursday they are launching an investigation into price increases for Multiple Sclerosis (MS) drugs and sent letters requesting information from seven drugmakers.

U.S. Representatives Elijah Cummings and Peter Welch sent the letters to Bayer AG, Biogen Inc, EMD Serono, Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG, Sanofi SA, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Inc.

(Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)