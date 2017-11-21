How to choose the freshest fish

SINGAPORE: Fish contains high quality protein and in fatty fish such as salmon, sardine and mackerel, it is also a good source of omega 3 fatty acids that benefit brain development in children, and protects against coronary heart disease and dementia in adults.

Consuming two servings of fish a week, which is recommended, helps to lower the risk of coronary heart disease, said Ms Gladys Chu, dietitian and lecturer at Nanyang Polytechnic's School of Chemical & Life Sciences.

According to her, one serving of fish is about 90g to 120g for an adult. Another way to gauge the portion is to see if it fits the size of your palm, she said.

Farmed and wild fish's nutritional values vary sightly. For instance, farmed fish contains more omega 3 fatty acids than their wild cousins. They also have more folate and Vitamin A.

But when it comes to potassium and selenium, wild fish trumps the farmed variety. Wild fish also has more calcium and iron.

When it comes to the nutritional value of fresh and frozen fish, there isn't much of a difference, said Ms Chu, as fish is frozen almost immediately after being caught, thus preserving its nutritional value, moisture and taste.

One thing to note when choosing frozen fish is to avoid those with freezer burn. This is evident from the ice crystals that form in the packaging and also the yellowish tinge to the meat.

And while wild fish may have more mercury than the farmed variety, Ms Chu said that the latter isn't entirely free of contaminants as well. Some farmed fish may be given antibiotics.

Your best bet? Eat a variety of fish to ensure you get a range of nutrients and thin out the intake of mercury, said Ms Chu.

If choosing the right fish sounds daunting, here are some tips from Dr Jeffrey Seng, senior specialist (aquatic health and diagnostics) and senior lecturer at NYP’s School of Chemical & Life Sciences:

1. Look at the eyes

Check that they are clear and shiny.

2. Check the gills

These should be bright red. Skip the fish if the gills have the colour of liver.

3. Examine the skin

It should be smooth, not flaky.

4. Touch the fish

Run a finger down the length of the fish. It should feel smooth and slimy. When pressed, the flesh should bounce back and not leave an impression.

5. Take a whiff

The fish should smell like the sea, and not have a foul odour.