Insomnia linked to higher risk of stroke: Study

SINGAPORE: Insomnia can increase the risk of stroke, according to research published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology in March.

This was based on what researchers from China Medical University found when they analysed 15 studies on a total of 160,867 participants. The studies took place over three to 30 years. During this time, there were 11,702 adverse events, which referred to any unfavourable medical occurrence, not necessarily death, in the participants.

From there, they concluded that the difficulty in falling asleep, difficulty maintaining sleep, and non-restorative sleep were associated with 27 per cent, 11 per cent, and 18 per cent higher risks of stroke, respectively.

"Sleep is important for biological recovery and takes around a third of our lifetime, but in modern society, more and more people complain of insomnia," said first author Qiao He, a Master's degree student at China Medical University.

She said it was important to increase public awareness of insomnia symptoms and the potential risks, and encourage people with sleep problems to seek help.

STROKE AWARENESS

Strokes occur when part of the blood supply to the brain is cut off. World Stroke Day, which falls on Sunday, Oct 29, is a reminder that the condition are more prevalent than commonly thought.



Every hour, one person in Singapore gets a stroke. While strokes tend to strike older people, one in 10 patients is less than 50 years old, according to Stroke Support Station or S3, a dedicated wellness centre for stroke survivors.

Unfortunately, many patients do not experience warning symptoms before a stroke happens. However, they are likely to display the following F.A.S.T. signs during a stroke, according to S3:

(Infographic: Stroke Support Station)

S3 lists the following lifestyle changes to minimise the risk of stroke: