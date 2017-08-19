Insys agrees to pay US$4.5 million to resolve Illinois opioid lawsuit

REUTERS: Insys Therapeutics Inc has agreed to pay US$4.5 million to resolve a lawsuit by Illinois' attorney general claiming it deceptively marketed a highly addictive fentanyl-based cancer pain drug for off-label uses.

The settlement, announced by Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan on Friday, will resolve claims that Insys illegally marketed its product Subsys to high-volume prescribers of opioid drugs instead of to oncologists treating cancer patients.

