Is brunch bad?

Singaporeans love heading to the latest hipster cafes and indulging in the many Instagrammable meals. But just how good - or bad - are these dishes, nutritionally speaking?

SINGAPORE: Apart from shopping, Singaporeans love having a good meal. And, it seems we’re obsessed with doing that at the latest hipster cafes.



It doesn’t hurt that these places are often beautifully and quirkily decorated, serve Instagram-worthy food and drinks, and can be in far-flung places that make it a fun little adventure to get to.

But while we’re busy adjusting our food to get the best light, are we aware of how many calories we’re about to consume? With the national push for healthy eating to beat the rising instances of diabetes, it’d be wise to know just what we’re putting into our bodies.



We spoke with two nutrition experts who weighed in on what’s good - and bad - about these popular brunch items.



1. SMOKED SALMON EGG BENEDICT



This is a popular item on many brunch menus and it usually consists of smoked salmon, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce on toast.



First, the good news. According to Mr Derrick Ong, principal dietitian at Eat Right Nutrition Consultancy, smoked salmon is a complete protein that is high in polyunsaturated fats like omega-3 fatty acids, which help maintain brain function, lower bad cholesterol and reduce inflammation.



Eggs also provide vitamins and minerals such as Vitamins B and D, selenium, zinc and iron.



Now, the not-so-good news: Smoked salmon is also very high in sodium. Just 100g contains 34 per cent or 784mg of the daily recommended sodium intake of 2,300mg.



Ms Bonnie Rogers, functional nutrition coach at The Nutrition Clinic, agreed that smoked salmon and eggs are great sources of protein to start your day. However, she suggests skipping the toast if you’re sensitive to gluten.



To upgrade the nutritional level of this meal, Mr Ong recommended cooked fresh salmon and wholegrain toast, which is rich in fibre and helps provide a feeling of fullness with fewer calories.



(Photo: Unsplash/John Baker)

2. PANCAKES OR WAFFLES WITH VANILLA ICE CREAM



Both experts say these sweet treats, which usually consist of a stack of buttermilk pancakes or waffles with honey or maple syrup, plus a scoop of ice cream, have very little nutritional content.



According to Ms Rogers, these dishes are low in protein, high in unhealthy fats and loaded with sugar. Mr Ong categorised them as “comfort food”, noting that maple syrup is high in sugar and butter is high in saturated fat.



While it’s OK to have the occasional treat, said Ms Rogers, having a high-sugar breakfast will set you up for “roller-coaster blood sugar levels triggering sugar cravings all day”.



(Photo: Pixabay/sfbistrodubai)

3. AVOCADO SANDWICH



These on-trend sandwiches are usually made of sourdough toast and smashed avocado, with a side of grilled tomatoes.



Sourdough toast, said Mr Ong, has a low glycaemic index (GI) which keeps the blood sugar levels steady and helps the body to metabolise fat efficiently.



On top of that, avocado is rich in monounsaturated fat, which helps lower bad cholesterol and increase good cholesterol. It’s also rich in fibre and potassium, which is essential for the regulation and maintenance of overall organ systems.



While this dish ticks all the right boxes nutritionally, Mr Ong cautioned that it is still generally high in calories, due to the high total fat from the avocados. His advice is to use less avocado - just a third of the fruit - to lower the calories.



(Photo: Pixabay/Virtual Stylist)

4. FULL ENGLISH BREAKFAST



A full English breakfast usually comes with sunny-side up or scrambled eggs, bacon strips, sausages, sauteed mushrooms, grilled tomatoes and toast - and there’s plenty that’s good with the meal, according to Mr Ong.



The sauteed mushrooms are a good source of fibre, proteins and minerals. The grilled tomatoes have antioxidants that help reduce bad cholesterol and blood pressure, and eggs are complete proteins that contain all essential amino acids.



However, bacon strips and sausages contain a lot of sodium. Just 100g of bacon contain 1,700mg of sodium - that’s more than half of the recommended daily limit.



Ms Rogers concurred that this can be the best option with a few tweaks. “Skip the toast. You really don’t need it with a big full breakfast and there is definitely room for adding some spinach to increase your green vegetable intake."



Instead of the heavily processed bacon and sausages, opt for smoked salmon instead, she advised. Additional ways to make this meal a little healthier include opting for poached or hard-boiled eggs, lean pork loin instead of bacon and sausages, and wholegrain toast.



(Photo: Unsplash/Carissa Gan)

5. FRENCH TOAST



This is another menu item that falls under “comfort food”. Fruit compote, icing sugar and ice cream are all high in sugar, said Mr Ong, and a diet high in sugar can lead to unhealthy weight gain and increases the risk of diabetes.



Ms Rogers advised ordering French toast without the high-sugar toppings for a healthier option. Alternatively, you can ask for fresh whole fruits instead of processed fruits, and low-fat Greek yoghurt as a topping for protein, calcium and fibre, said Mr Ong.



6. ONDEH ONDEH CAKE



This traditionally flavoured cake may be all the rage but unfortunately, it offers no nutritional value, said both Mr Ong and Ms Rogers.



Almost every ingredient - swiss meringue, buttercream, gula melaka and desiccated coconut - are high in sugar, saturated fat, or both. A diet full of sugar and saturated fat can increase the risk of diabetes and heart disease.



So, while it’s a tasty treat, this should really be filed under “For special occasions only”. If you are planning to indulge, you might want to remove as much frosting on the cake as possible, and ask for no or less sauce to be drizzled on the cake, advised Ong.



While it seems like many of your brunch favourites are not the best choices nutritionally, it doesn’t mean you should stop heading to cafes.



Ms Rogers suggested building your own brunch. She said: “A lot of cafes have a good selection of sides. Choose a protein, such as eggs, smoked salmon or roast chicken, and pair it with two vegetable sides and a healthy fat like an avocado and you’re on your way to an excellent start to your day!”