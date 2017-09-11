Israel's Teva Pharma appoints H Lundbeck's Kare Schultz as CEO

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd named H Lundbeck A/S Chief Executive Kare Schultz as its new CEO and president, the Israel-based drugmaker said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: A building belonging to Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, the world's biggest generic drugmaker and Israel's largest company, is seen in Jerusalem February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

REUTERS: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd named H Lundbeck A/S Chief Executive Kare Schultz as its new CEO and president, the Israel-based drugmaker said on Monday.

Schultz will succeed Yitzhak Peterburg, who will continue as Teva's interim CEO until Schultz takes over.

(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)

Source: Reuters