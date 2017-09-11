Israel's Teva Pharma appoints H Lundbeck's Kare Schultz as CEO

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd named H Lundbeck A/S Chief Executive Kare Schultz as its new CEO and president, the Israel-based drugmaker said on Monday.

REUTERS: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd named H Lundbeck A/S Chief Executive Kare Schultz as its new CEO and president, the Israel-based drugmaker said on Monday.

Schultz will succeed Yitzhak Peterburg, who will continue as Teva's interim CEO until Schultz takes over.

(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)