Israel's Teva Pharma appoints H Lundbeck's Kare Schultz as CEO
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd named H Lundbeck A/S Chief Executive Kare Schultz as its new CEO and president, the Israel-based drugmaker said on Monday.
Schultz will succeed Yitzhak Peterburg, who will continue as Teva's interim CEO until Schultz takes over.
(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)