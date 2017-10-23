IUD punctures woman's uterus and ends up in her bladder: Report

SINGAPORE: Doctors in China finally found the cause of a 26-year-old woman's abdominal pain that she had put up with for five years: An intrauterine device (IUD) lodged in her bladder.



According to a case report published in the Medicine journal this month, the woman had consulted doctors at the First hospital of Jilin University in Changchun, China. Aside from pain in her abdomen, she had complained of blood in her urine, and frequent and urgent peeing.

The woman had an IUD inserted as a contraceptive in 2011, but got pregnant and gave birth by caesarean section in February 2012.

The woman, after recovering from her C-section, had another IUD inserted.

An X-ray of the woman's pelvis revealed that the IUD had perforated her uterus and moved to her bladder.



The woman's case is an example of uterine perforation that happens to one in every 1,000 women who uses an IUD, the Medicine report said.



A displaced IUD can "move freely into many places, not only in the pelvic cavity, but also in the abdominal cavity", it added. Other than urinary tract infection, as the Chinese woman experienced, a misplaced IUD may also result in chronic pelvic and abdominal inflammation, the perforation of other organs and intestinal obstruction.



As precaution, the Medicine report recommended that doctors follow up with their patients after an IUD insertion procedure to ensure the device is in place. However, not every mispositioned IUD is harmful, according to the report, though it is best to have the device removed to avoid the risk of organ damage.