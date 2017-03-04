J&J wins fourth trial in talc product liability lawsuits
Johnson & Johnson said on Friday that a state court jury in Missouri had returned a verdict in its favor in the fourth trial to arise out of thousands of lawsuits alleging the company's talc-based products can increase the risk of ovarian cancer.
- Posted 04 Mar 2017 05:25
REUTERS: Johnson & Johnson said on Friday that a state court jury in Missouri had returned a verdict in its favor in the fourth trial to arise out of thousands of lawsuits alleging the company's talc-based products can increase the risk of ovarian cancer.
The jury sided with Johnson & Johnson in a lawsuit by Tennessee resident Nora Daniels, who alleged that she used J&J Baby Powder for 36 years and was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2013.
The verdict came after three straight prior jury verdicts in St. Louis against J&J awarding plaintiffs US$195 million. More than 2,500 lawsuits are pending in state court in St. Louis.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
- Reuters