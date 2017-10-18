J&J wins reversal of US$72 million verdict over talc cancer risks

Health

Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday won the reversal of a US$72 million verdict in favor of the family of a woman whose death from ovarian cancer they claimed stemmed from her use of the company's talc-based products like Johnson's Baby Powder.

FILE PHOTO: Bottles of Johnson & Johnson baby powder line a drugstore shelf in New York October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

The Missouri Court of Appeals for the Eastern District said that given a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that limited where injury lawsuits could be filed, the case over Alabama resident Jacqueline Fox's death should not have been tried in St. Louis.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)

Source: Reuters