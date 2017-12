Johnson & Johnson fined 25 million euros by French competition watchdog

France's competition authority said on Wednesday it had fined U.S. healthcare group Johnson & Johnson 25 million euros (US$29.62 million) relating to a case involving the pain killer product durogesic.

Durogesic is sold as a skin patch to control on-going moderate to severe pain. Because it contains opioid fentanyl, misusage can lead to death by overdose.

Officials at Johnson & Johnson could not be immediately reached for comment.

