Johnson & Johnson's diabetes care unit to exit insulin pump business

Animas Corp, Johnson & Johnson's diabetes care unit, said it intends to exit the insulin pump business and has selected Medtronic Plc as its partner for patients on insulin pumps.

REUTERS: Animas Corp, Johnson & Johnson's diabetes care unit, said it intends to exit the insulin pump business and has selected Medtronic Plc as its partner for patients on insulin pumps.

Patients using an Animas insulin pump will be offered the option to transfer to a Medtronic pump, the company said on Thursday.

Nearly 90,000 patients use company's pumps and products, Animas said.

(Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)