Joint pain linked to weather? Not a chance

SINGAPORE: Convinced your body can predict the weather based on the joint and back pain you experience before it rains?



An article published in the Christmas issue of the medical journal The BMJ on Dec 13, which carried more lighthearted research than its usual fare, found no link between achy joints and rainfall patterns.



The study analysed insurance claims from more than 1.5 million Americans aged 65 and older, along with daily rainfall data from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.



Out of the more than 11 million patient visits, the percentage of visits for joint and back pain was similar on rainy days (6.35 per cent) and non-rainy days (6.39 per cent).



And because it may be difficult for patients to go to the clinic on the day their pain flares up, the researchers also looked at whether those visits to the doctor for joint or back pain were related to rainfall that might have occurred over the previous week.



Again, they found no link: Rates of joint or back pain visits during weeks with seven rainy days were similar to those for weeks with zero rainy days, the researchers said.



"No matter how we looked at the data, we didn't see any correlation between rainfall and physician visits for joint pain or back pain," said Anupam Jena, lead author of the study and an associate professor of health care policy at Harvard Medical School.



"The bottom line is: Painful joints and sore backs may very well be unreliable forecasters" of the weather, he added.

Still not convinced that you can’t be a human weather station? Previous studies from Australia also found no link between the weather and reports of low back pain or knee arthritis.



One reason the belief persists is that it is self-fulfilling, said the researchers. For example, if you believe that the weather influences your pain, and your knee hurts on a rainy day, this event may stick in your mind. But if your knee doesn't hurt on a rainy day, you might forget about it, said Prof Jena.



"As physicians, we should be sensitive to the things our patients are telling us. Pain is pain, with or without rain," Prof Jena said. "But it's important to know that, at the clinical level, joint pain does not appear to ebb and flow with the weather," he said.



Still, the researchers noted that their study did not include information on pain severity or the use of over-the-counter painkillers, which could affect the results. Larger studies with more detailed data sets could help to examine this link further.

