Judge blocks Sanofi, Regeneron from selling cholesterol drug

REUTERS: A federal judge on Thursday blocked Sanofi SA and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc from selling their cholesterol drug Praluent, a victory for Amgen Inc, which had accused them of infringing its patents.

U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson in Delaware ordered that the ban not take effect for 30 days to give Sanofi and Regeneron time to appeal.

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)